For more than two centuries the distances of Murcian roads have been measured at the confluence of Jabonerías, Platería and Sociedad streets The bronze plaque that has been placed indicating kilometer 0. / Javier Carrión / AGM

The Councilor for Culture and Heritage Recovery, Jesús Pacheco, this morning visited ‘the three corners’, in the Esteve Mora Square, where a bronze plaque has been installed on the pavement to mark the kilometer 0 of the Region of Murcia.

The confluence of Jabonerías, Platería and Sociedad streets represents kilometer 0, a point fixed more than two centuries ago from which the distances of the roads of the Region of Murcia.

“With this initiative we want to remember that this is the exact location of our kilometer 0, a point of reference for the municipality and the region,” explained Pacheco.