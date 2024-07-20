An employee filed a civil lawsuit against a company that promised him a job and forced him to resign from his previous job, confirming – according to his statements – that it would take legal steps to officially appoint him, but it backed down after he gave up his first job, demanding compensation worth 51 thousand dirhams for the damage he suffered.

After examining the case in the Dubai Civil Court, it was concluded that he had not followed the procedures prescribed by law for such claims.

In detail, the employee stated in his statement of claim that he was working as a real estate broker in one of the companies, and the defendant company contacted him and offered him his services as a team leader in exchange for a monthly salary, in addition to commissions for the deals he concludes, and then his salary would gradually increase.

The plaintiff said that he had stipulated to the new company that he join work there officially, in accordance with the country’s legal requirement of issuing a work and residence permit, and other requirements to legalize his status, refusing to work without a visa, or with a visit visa, which the defendant confirmed to him during their verbal agreement, and sent him a job offer stating that she would issue him a work permit immediately after his services were terminated from his job.

He added that based on this, he resigned from his previous job and notified the defendant of this via email, but the person responsible for recruitment did not respond to him. When he contacted her via WhatsApp, she told him that she would respond to him later, but she ignored him, and then the company breached its agreement with him and did not commit to hiring him or completing the procedures for his joining as it had promised him.

He pointed out that he contacted the concerned authority to file a complaint on the subject of the lawsuit, but he received a response that it lacked jurisdiction, as the complaint was not related to the labor claims included in the Labor Law, especially in light of the absence of a contract registered with the Ministry. He added that he wrote to the same company again and demanded that it pay 51 thousand dirhams in compensation for the damages he suffered and the loss of his previous job. When it did not respond, he resorted to suing it.

For its part, the defendant company responded with a legal memorandum in which it argued that the lawsuit was inadmissible due to it not being presented to the Labor Office, and for being registered in a manner other than that prescribed by law, and for lack of validity and proof, obligating the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses. It attached a copy of a receipt indicating that the plaintiff received a month’s salary.

After examining the case, the court stated in the grounds of its ruling that it had established from reviewing the papers that the work relationship between the two parties had begun last November, as a team leader, and that he had actually received a salary for that month. Then the defendant company decided in its memorandum that he had failed to perform the tasks required of him during the probationary period, and then left work.

The court explained that it concluded beyond any doubt that he worked in the aforementioned position, which means that the termination of the employment relationship occurred during the probation period, and therefore he must follow the path prescribed by law, by submitting his request to the competent labor department, and the department must summon the two parties to the dispute and take what it deems appropriate to settle the situation between them amicably, and if this is not achieved during the dispute, the case is referred to the competent court.

She said that the papers did not contain any evidence that the Labor Relations Regulatory Department was aware of the complaint, and the lawsuit was rejected for not following the path set by law.