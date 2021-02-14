Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ruled to compel a “broker” accused of renting “undocumented” residential rooms to return 10 thousand dirhams to a leased property, after cutting electricity to the property.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded that the defendant be obligated to pay the sums given to him in exchange for renting a residential unit, consisting of a room and a bathroom, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating to the defendant that he refused to return her money after receiving the room and the electricity cut off from the place.

The plaintiff submitted to the court, documents consisting of investigation records with the Public Prosecution, which showed that she recognized the defendant when showing pictures of him, and that he had fraud precedents, and there are eight notices of seizure of others’ money in the same manner, while the prosecution witnesses present with the plaintiff stated that the plaintiff He had to receive 10 thousand dirhams from it, in exchange for renting an independent “studio” room, but he did not provide the apartment, and it was found that it was a fraud, and it was removed from the apartment.

The witnesses explained that the defendant deluded them that he was a real estate investor, and that they went with the plaintiff to inspect the room and bathroom, and the complainant would have paid half of the amount, but the defendant refused to do so, and asked to pay the full amount, and he must go to the nearest bank to withdraw the plaintiff in full, indicating that the complainant I moved to live, except that after a month had passed, the electrical current from the property was disconnected, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to return 10,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.





