The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered that a “broker”, accused of renting “undocumented” residential rooms, return 10,000 dirhams to a leased property, after cutting electricity to the property.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit, in which she demanded to compel the defendant to pay the sums of money given to him in exchange for renting a housing unit, consisting of a room and a bathroom, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant refused to return her money, after receiving the room and the electricity was cut off from the place.

The plaintiff submitted documents to the court, consisting of investigation records with the Public Prosecution, which showed that she recognized the defendant when he showed pictures of him, and that he had fraud precedents, and there are eight notices of seizure of others’ money in the same manner, while the prosecution witnesses present with the plaintiff stated that The defendant received 10 thousand dirhams from it, in exchange for renting an independent “studio” room, but he did not provide the apartment, and it was found that it was in a fraud, and it was removed from the apartment.

The witnesses explained that the defendant deluded them that he was a real estate investor, and that they went with the plaintiff to inspect the room and the bathroom, and the complainant would have paid half of the amount, but the defendant refused to do so, and asked to pay the full amount, and therefore they went to the nearest bank to withdraw the plaintiff in full, indicating that the complainant I moved to the residence, but after a month had passed, the electrical current from the property was disconnected, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to return 10,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

