A broker took advantage of the desire of a young man to rent a small apartment and deluded him that he had the right to rent it and issued a forged lease contract to him, and seized 15,000 dirhams from him.

In detail, a young man filed a lawsuit asking to oblige a broker to return him 15,000 dirhams with legal interest and 6000 dirhams as material and moral compensation and oblige him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the broker had deluded him that he had the right to rent a residential unit and after handing him 15,000 dirhams he evaded him, and it later emerged that he A fraudster and does not have the right to rent the housing unit, and was convicted under a criminal judgment.

The court stated in the ruling’s rationale that what is established from the penal ruling is the defendant’s conviction for one accusation he received and another for seizing for themselves the cash owned by the plaintiff, by fraudulent means.

She indicated that the evidence from the copy of the lease contract submitted in the lawsuit papers in the criminal case, that the defendant deludes the defendant of his ability to rent the housing unit and that the rent value is 15,000 dirhams paid once, pointing out that the defendant did not appear despite his announcement to pay any payment. With regard to this request, the court therefore responds to the plaintiff in his request. She pointed out that every harm to others obliges the doer, even if he is not distinguished, to guarantee the harm, which is what



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

