The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a man against two people who demanded to oblige them to pay an amount of 400,000 dirhams in exchange for his mediation in concluding a settlement between them and a debtor to them, confirming that the plaintiff is the one assigned to prove his case and that the man relied in his proof on the testimony of two witnesses who asked to hear them and did not attend what makes his case Unsupported.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit demanding that the two defendants pay him 400,000 dirhams in exchange for his mediation in concluding a settlement between them and a debtor to them in the amount of 19 million and 56 thousand dirhams in exchange for getting 10% of the value of the sums collected, and after many negotiations were reached To a settlement with the debtor to them, provided that he pays four million dirhams, and the defendant agreed to the settlement amount, and it was terminated with an attorney office.

The plaintiff indicated that when the two men demanded his percentage, he refused under the pretext that the settlement took place in the office of a lawyer, and he submitted a document for his claim (WhatsApp) talks, unknown name of the number sent to him or from him, and other documents proving the debt of the defendant to him.

The two defendants denied any agreement with the plaintiff regarding conducting mediation activities in their favor, stressing that the plaintiff was a delegate of the debtor to them and was sent by him for settlement and that the settlement was carried out in an amount much less than the amount of the debt and the debtor did not repay it, and attached to it a portfolio of documents that includes the debtor’s acknowledgment that the settlement that was made in Between him and the defendant, it took place based on negotiations and meetings that were conducted with the knowledge of the attorney’s office assigned by the heirs, and in return the plaintiff submitted a memorandum in which he resolved his requests and requested to hear the testimony of two witnesses.

The court affirmed in the merits of the ruling that the defendant had to prove his claim and that the defendant had denied it, pointing out that the original is the clearance of liability and her preoccupation is contingent, and then the burden of proof rests on the one who claims a contradictory and proven contention, whether a plaintiff or a plaintiff against it, and it ruled rejecting the case and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses and fees And for a fee.





