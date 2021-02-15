The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a man against two people who demanded to oblige them to pay an amount of 400,000 dirhams, in exchange for his mediation in concluding a settlement between them and a debtor to them, confirming that the plaintiff is the one assigned to prove his case, and that the man relied in his proof on the testimony of two witnesses who asked to hear them and did not attend, what Makes his case out of support

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit, demanding that the two defendants pay him 400,000 dirhams, in exchange for his mediation in concluding a settlement between them and his debtor of 19 million and 56 thousand dirhams, in return for receiving 10% of the value of the collected amounts, and after Conducting many negotiations, he reached a settlement with the debtor for them to pay them four million dirhams, and the two defendants agreed to the settlement amount, and it was terminated by a lawyer’s office.

The plaintiff indicated that when the two men demanded his lineage, he refused on the pretext that the settlement took place in the office of a lawyer, and he submitted a document for his claim in WhatsApp conversations, the name of the number sent to him or from him, and other documents proving the debt of the defendant to him.

The two defendants denied any agreement with the plaintiff regarding conducting mediation activities in their favor, confirming that the plaintiff was delegated to the debtor for them, and he was sent by him to settle, and that the settlement was carried out in an amount much less than the amount of the debt, and the debtor did not pay it, and attached to it a portfolio of documents containing the debtor’s acknowledgment that The settlement that took place between him and the defendants was based on negotiations and meetings that took place with the knowledge of the attorney’s office appointed by the heirs. In return, the prosecutor submitted a memorandum in which he resolved his requests, requesting to hear the testimony of two witnesses.

The court affirmed, in the merits of the ruling, that the plaintiff must prove his lawsuit, and that the defendant must deny it, pointing out that the principle is the innocence of the liability and its preoccupation is contradictory, and therefore the burden of proof falls on whoever claims otherwise than the apparent one, and what is already established is a plaintiff or a defendant. To reject the lawsuit, and obligate the plaintiff to pay the fees, charges and fees.





