At the Russia-Africa forum held in July, they discussed one of the key problems for the continent – cyber threats. In recent years, African countries have been actively increasing the pace of digitalization, but the legislative framework does not keep up with them, and the level of computer literacy of the population is still low. As a result, important government and commercial resources are constantly hacked, and scammers steal money and personal data. When discussing these difficulties at the summit, it became clear that Russian specialists have enough experience and competencies to help African colleagues, and those, in turn, are waiting for them at home. More details – in the material “Izvestia”.

More Threats, More Control

The coronavirus pandemic has played a key role in the digitalization of Africa. Companies and government agencies had to quickly transfer employees to remote work, and the proportion of people with Internet access began to grow. In 2021, already 43% of the population of the mainland were connected to the network is 612 million people.

“Our world has completely changed over the years, it is similar to how technology changed during the time of our ancestors, when they learned to use fire. Digital technologies have changed our society and economy. Digitalization will allow solving the issues of creative development of youth, elimination of the technological gap and poverty, — noted Minister of Digital Transition, Post and Electronic Communications of Burkina Faso Aminata Zerbo Sabane on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit.

First of all, key segments of the economy are moving to digital: finance, education, agriculture, public administration, security and production. However, information security legislation in many African countries has not been developed, and besides, not all citizens are able to recognize threats, so businesses and institutions often face hacker attacks, cyber fraud and cyber espionage. Africa’s low level of readiness for such challenges costs states on average 10% of GDP.

“Unfortunately, there is no legal management and ethical control of what happens in cyberspace. There is inequality between communities and countries. It seems that this is a digital jungle, where the main ones are those who are stronger. We urgently need to consider this situation and introduce regulation at the international level, — said at the Russia-Africa Summit, Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy of the Comoros Kamalidini Suef.

Today, only 39 out of 54 African countries have implemented cybersecurity legislation (two are under development) – just 72%, the lowest rate in the world. Only 14 countries have ratified the African Union Convention on Cybersecurity and the Protection of Personal Data. About 90% of African businesses operate without appropriate digital protocols, making them vulnerable to cyber threats.

Fraud and shady forums

According to extensive research conducted by the company Positive Technologies and presented within the framework of the forum, illegal organized groups operate in Africa, to which young people are actively involved – because of financial problems, they are attracted to cybercriminal business. Attackers are most often interested in financial (18% of successful attacks) and telecommunications (13%) companies. The former attract scammers because of monetary gain, the latter because of personal data that can also be used for extortion.

One of the most serious problems is ransomware that infects computers, servers and network equipment, mostly commercial ones. Such programs encrypt key information, and scammers then extort money for their decryption. But social engineering is also often used. For example, researchers from KnowBe4 report that one in three employees in an African company clicks on a phishing link or completes an attacker’s request. Overall, this method is used in 52% of successful attacks against organizations and 91% of attacks against individuals.

At the same time, access to the networks of large enterprises is quite easy to get on the dark web. Pricing starts at around $170 with local admin privileges and $300 with domain admin privileges. There are also databases of employees and customers.

“Companies need to understand how important it is to protect the data of their contractors, customers and employees. Some are already aware that information security is the foundation of everything, but many are still developing, they do not have the correct classification of data, what information can be potentially dangerous and what is not. There is a direct correlation: the extent to which data is protected, the extent to which the company will develop. Not everyone knows how much they lose when they do not pay due attention to cybersecurity. We need to spend more money on this, hire specialists, develop a strategy, and maybe even conduct business cases among top management,” said Professor Bell Bitjoka Georg, CEO of the ITS Group at the Russian-African forum.

Russian solutions

Domestic specialists can help African colleagues to solve these problems. Many of the stages that the partner states are now going through have already been passed in Russia. the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said that cooperation between countries in the field of cybersecurity, despite pressure and threats from the West, will only strengthen. Representatives of individual African regions agree with this idea.

– The history of relations with Moscow, with Russia plays a very important role. We have yet to develop our relationship. We would like to and will closely deal with cybersecurity issues together with the government in Moscow, with which we can have a dialogue and build relationships in order to solve the problems we are facing, – stressed on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit, cybersecurity adviser to the President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Joseph Pu.

In Russia, there are several major players with competencies in the field of information security. For example, Positive Technologies has recently been actively entering the international arena. The company is ready to share experience with African colleagues and train employees in the field of cybersecurity.

– Africa has a very good situation in the field of cybersecurity now, because effective protection is 80% correct built digital IT systems. That is, these are not even implemented means of protection, but initially correctly constructed ones. It is also necessary to create and develop joint competence centers that will allow protecting certain segments of the economy for a certain number of countries, — said at the Russia-Africa forum, Deputy General Director of Positive Technologies Boris Simis.

According to his colleague, director of the Positive Technologies security expert center Alexei Novikov, to ensure the cyber resilience of African organizations, both private and public, it is important to identify unacceptable events and secure significant assets.

– It is also recommended to equip yourself with modern means of protection and implement effective measures for monitoring and responding to cyber threats. Training employees and investing in the development of information security specialists will also play a key role in improving the level of cybersecurity of organizations in the African region, – noted He.