“Hey guys, what can I say, I could have had a better end of the year than that,” Neuer said in an Instagram message.

The veteran German goalkeeper added, “The surgery I underwent yesterday was a success. Thank you very much to the doctors! But it pains me to know that the current season has ended for me.”

Neuer is the first German goalkeeper to participate mainly in 4 World Cup tournaments, and he is the most participating goalkeeper in the World Cup with 19 matches.