Rita Roberts (United Kingdom, 31 years old), known as the woman with the flower tattoo, in an Interpol image. Interpol via AP

For more than three decades, Rita Roberts was nothing more than “the woman with the flower tattoo”, one of the many women violently murdered every year in Europe and, sometimes, never identified. A cold case or unsolved closed case, as they are known thanks to police series. Thanks to a vast police and public relations operation launched in May by Interpol, Roberts is no longer one of the long blacklist of femicide cases lacking clues. And her family, in the United Kingdom, now finally knows why the young woman disappeared without a trace in the spring of 1992 in the Belgian city of Antwerp.

Rita Roberts, a 31-year-old British woman who, in February 1992, moved from Cardiff to Antwerp. In May of that same year, her family received a postcard from the Belgian port city that would ultimately become the last sign of her life. Her people never heard from her again. Until now.

Last May, Interpol launched, together with the Belgian, Dutch and German police, Operation Identify Me (Identify me)which sought the help of the population to identify 22 women who died and were presumably murdered in recent decades but whose names were never even known.

The campaign had the help of well-known female public figures from the three countries involved: actresses, such as the Dutch Carice van Houten or the Belgian Veerle Baetens, singers such as Axelle Red or S10, or the German boxing champion Regina Halmich participated in a video asking for help identifying the murdered unnamed women. Their family and friends “deserve answers” ​​and the victims themselves stressed that they should be identified by name and surname, while also asking for popular support to identify them.

To this end, Interpol made public a list of 22 allegedly murdered women, whom it identified with one of the most prominent features in its dossier — “the woman with the flower tattoo,” in the case now resolved, or “the woman with nails.” artificial”, in another -, from the place where her body was found (“the woman on the canal”, “the woman on the boat”) or with a peculiar distinctive feature (such as “the woman with the bracelet”). In addition, for the first time, Interpol made public some of the details of the “black notes”, the notifications used to search for information on unidentified bodies, just as “red notes” are issued to search for missing persons or “red notes” to search and capture people wanted by justice in the 194 member countries of this international criminal police organization. Thus, in each case of the 22 published in May, robot portraits, photographs of the place where the victim was found or belongings were published, as well as significant distinctive features that could help identify the victim so many years later. The popular reaction was stronger than expected: just a week after launching the campaign, Interpol said it had received more than 200 tips “from all over the world” that it was expected could lead to “concrete clues” of long-unsolved cases. decades. The first result was known only six months later.

In the case of Rita Roberts, the first woman now identified, it was precisely the striking tattoo on her left forearm of a black flower surrounded by green leaves and an inscription, “R’Nick”, under the design, which allowed the identification of the victim, whose body was found on June 3, 1992 floating near a water treatment plant on the Groot Schijn River, near Antwerp, with signs of having been “violently murdered” and having been in the water for several days. After the Interpol campaign was launched, a family member in the United Kingdom “recognized the tattoo in the news and notified Interpol and the Belgian authorities through the Identify Me website,” explains the international police organization. Subsequently, Roberts’ family traveled to Belgium and managed to identify the young woman using “distinctive personal identifiers.”

“After 31 years, an unidentified murdered woman has been able to have her name returned and her family can close” a distressing chapter in her history, said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock. “These types of cases highlight the vital need to connect police around the world, especially when it comes to missing people,” because “sharing information is key when it comes to missing persons cases,” he added in a video.

“Although the news has been difficult to process, we are very grateful to have discovered what happened to Rita (…), a beautiful person who loved to travel, who loved her family, especially her nephews and nieces, and who always wanted to have his own family (…) we hope that, wherever he is now, he is at peace,” the victim’s family said in another statement.

For its part, the Belgian federal police, after celebrating the identification of the victim, has asked for more citizen help to take the next and definitive step: knowing who murdered Rita Roberts. Another 21 unknown women are still waiting for someone to also recover her track up to 40 years after her violent death and in anonymity.