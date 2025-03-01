Learn a New language It’s like opening a window to a new way of seeing the world. It is not just about memorize words or grammatical structures, but grasp How a language reflects the culture and the lifestyle of those who speak it. In this process, many students discover terms and expressions that are surprising or lovely for the way in which They encapsulate customs and habits typical of a society. This is the case of Anna, a British who has resides in Spain and who, through her Tiktok ‘Annainespana’ account, has shared a Detail of the Spanish that I loved.

In the video, Anna begins by asking: “Do you know what I love about the Spanish language?” And immediately he responds with enthusiasm: “It is that I am fascinated that there are words like ‘late’ or ‘landowner’.” These terms They do not have a literal translation in English And, according to the young British, they encapsulate perfectly A very Spanish customgo out for something and socialize At any time of the day. “That is, words that literally mean going out to have drinks or to chat with their friends or something,” he says with admiration. For her, it is surprising that there are specific terms for activities that, in her country of origin, are not named in such a concrete way.

Words that reflect a way of life

But beyond language, what really captivates you is what those words represent. “And I think that the reason I love so much is because they represent a part of the Spanish culture of which I am in love,” he confesses, highlighting that one of the things he likes most about living in Spain is The culture of enjoying outdoors: “Spending a lot of time outside, not being at home all the time …”

For her, the simple fact of having words like ‘afternoon’ or ‘land entrenched that is in Spanish society the habit to leave and share moments with friends. A tradition that the British has adopted with enthusiasm. So much so that, he says, using these words in his day to day Feel part of Spanish culture: “I swear, when I say ‘I go from afternoon this Saturday’ I feel very Spanish.”