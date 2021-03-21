To combat boredom during the home quarantine period, in March 2020, Sophia started making bread at home … A year later, the young British woman now owns a private bakery in London that attracts large numbers of customers.

And at the end of March 2020, Britain entered its first period of lockdown with the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Sophia Sutton-Jones, the daughter of a baker, made a piece of bread for her quarantined neighbor.

“He (the neighbor) spoke with his friends and soon about a dozen people rushed to the front of our house,” says the 29-year-old, next to her husband Jess, who is a year younger than her.

A British success story from making home bread to opening a bakery

The site now includes six employees who take baked goods out of the oven, decorate them, and cut candy bars covered with cream.

Sophia and Jess’s residence was quickly covered with flour. “The sitting room has turned into a bakery for us, while the friends’ room has become a store,” the young woman said. If you wanted to use the friends’ room then, you would have to sleep on bags of flour. ”

A few weeks later, the couple, who had been selling cooking accessories online before the pandemic, began delivering orders by motorcycle in the area around Crouch’s End, where they live in north London.

Sophia and Guess sell delicious baked goods, including bread with chocolate, croissants and “craven” (a mixture between croissants and muffins), but the most successful of their products remains the sourdough bread, which is very popular in Britain.

During the closure period, many bakery enthusiasts in Britain and abroad published pictures of their attempts in this field, despite the variation in results.

“This is the oldest method of making bread,” Sophia says.

He recalled that during the stone period “we did not find yeast, and because of this deficiency, people understood that bread could be made in a different way and this is better for health”, because fermented bread dough reduces the level of sugar in the bread and facilitates digestion.

The recipe was a quick success, which prompted the couple to launch a fundraising campaign to set up a bakery in the neighborhood. The campaign exceeded their expectations and as a result, they raised more than 33,000 pounds (46,000 dollars), after their goal was to collect 25,000 pounds.

The bakery, with its striking flower-façade, entitled “Sordo Sophia,” was born in January.

Although it is slightly away from the commercial street, which includes other bakeries, the site has attracted queues of customers since it opened its doors.

“I’ve tried everything, here we find the best bread,” said Ben Claybol, 43, as he waited in front of the bakery with his dog.

Several shops in the neighborhood are closing their curtains under the closure measures, according to which non-essential activities will remain closed until at least April 12, and some of them may remain permanently closed in light of financial difficulties.

Launching a company at the height of the pandemic posed a perilous challenge to this 21-month-old mother of the child. But she does not regret her step, despite the fact that she spends long hours working, amounting to 14 hours a day.

“Seeing someone who loves something is my own thing,” Sophia says.