The Sun: British nuclear submarine could sink in the Atlantic due to a depth gauge

A Vanguard-class strategic nuclear submarine of the British Navy almost sank in the Atlantic Ocean. The reason was a malfunction in one of the depth gauges.

According to the British tabloid The Sun, the submarine was diving to its maximum depth, carrying 140 crew members, as well as Trident II doomsday ballistic missiles. The submarine was preparing to go on patrol when the depth sensors stopped working. Because of this, the command staff was sure that the ship would no longer sink, although everything turned out to be exactly the opposite.

It’s not the engineers’ job to control the submarine’s diving depth, but they saw what depth they were at and realized that something was wrong Source The Sun

How did you manage to avoid disaster?

The submarine had almost entered the “danger zone” when engineers aft, using a second depth gauge, noticed a malfunction in the depth gauge and raised the alarm. Technically, the submarine was still within the depth at which it could operate, even though it shouldn’t have been there. At the same time, if she continued to dive, the consequences “are not even worth thinking about.” It is unknown exactly what depth of immersion, as well as the specific nuclear submarine we are talking about.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The British command began an investigation into what happened. “We do not comment on operations. Our submarines continue to be deployed around the world, protecting national interests,” the source told The Sun.

The UK has four Vanguard-class nuclear submarines

We are talking about HMS Victorious, HMS Vanguard, HMS Vigilant and HMS Vengeance, all of which are armed with Trident nuclear ballistic missiles. According to The Sun, only two of the four submarines listed above are suitable for operation. It is noted that at least one Royal Navy nuclear missile submarine has been on continuous patrol since 1969 to be able to retaliate in the event of a possible attack. One of the submarines is currently undergoing a major overhaul, and the other is undergoing sea trials after repairs that exceeded the budget of 300 million pounds sterling (about 33.2 billion rubles).

Related materials:

One of the Vanguard submarines returned after six months of duty

The submarine was photographed near the Clyde naval base in Scotland. According to the American The Drive, the nuclear submarine was returning after a long patrol. Where it was located and which of the four submarines we are talking about remains unknown. It was noted that the hull of the submarine, which carries UGM-133A Trident II D5 ballistic missiles, was covered with a brown-green coating of various marine organisms. It also lost many of the anechoic tiles that protect it from detection by sonar.