The HMS Echo (“Eco”) of the British Royal Navy entered the Baltic Sea. It is reported by “Interfax“With reference to information from a webcam located on the bridge over the Danish Great Belt.

It is noted that the ship is sailing along the Baltic in a southerly direction. The ship departed from the Portsmouth naval base in England last week.

According to official figures, “Eco” is a multipurpose hydrographic research ship. However, it has multibeam echo sounders and a significant number of towed sensors to collect military data. The ship is also equipped with weapons – a 20 mm cannon and a 7.62 mm machine gun.

In December 2018, a British Navy ship ended up in the Black Sea. Then in London they said that his presence there is necessary “to ensure freedom of navigation in the region.”