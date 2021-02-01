The fight between Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, with the British tabloids has become a constant in recent months. Now, the couple have won one of their first battles in this long and fragmented war. The British newspaper Mail on Sunday he has been forced to publicly apologize and also to financially compensate the youngest son of Charles and Diana of Wales, according to Reuters.

Enrique’s lawsuit came a few months ago. It all started when last October the newspaper assured in an article that the prince had stopped having contact with the Royal Navy after his departure from the royal house, something that he made official last March. Enrique’s team of lawyers went to work in December to prove that information was false. The Duke of Sussex has always maintained a very close relationship with the British armed forces: he was active between 2005 and 2015 and was stationed in Afghanistan on different missions. A work close to the ground that made him become aware of reality and mature personally, as he himself has recognized over the last few years. Hence, he decided not to pass that media attack, where he was accused of having ignored the correspondence of a former British military officer.

Now, the prince’s lawyer has revealed how the issue has been resolved. In a videoconference hearing at the High Court of Justice in London, Jenny Afia, Enrique’s lawyer, explained: “All these allegations are false, as the Mail on Sunday and the Mail Online they have accepted, despite all the damage they have already done. Hence, the newspaper has agreed to compensate the prince with an amount that has not transpired, but that he will donate to the Invictus Games, an international sporting event created by himself in which soldiers who have been wounded in combat participate and in which Enrique has a deep personal implication. Raised as a kind of small Olympic Games, after four editions and having been postponed due to the pandemic, their next edition will take place in The Hague (Netherlands) between May and June 2021. The next will be in Dusseldorf (Germany) in 2023.

Enrique, who in 2017 came to be named by his grandmother Isabel II Captain General of the Royal Navy, had to renounce that title when he decided to step back from the British royal family and move to the United States with his wife and your son. Then, several media published that he did not want to leave those titles and that he was angry about it. According to the lawyer, and always according to the statement to which Reuters has had access, “those false, defamatory and baseless stories constituted not only a personal attack against the Duke and his person, but also questioned his service to his country” .

That of Mail on Sunday It is already the sixth lawsuit against the press – both specific media such as communication agencies or a photographer – brought by the Dukes of Sussex. In October 2019 Enrique sent a harsh statement against the media that persecuted them, stating: “I lost my mother and now I see my wife a victim of the same powerful forces.” Last April, after leaving the bosom of the royal family, the couple also made it clear that they would break relations with four media (including the Mail) for the multiple false information they published about them.