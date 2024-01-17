Mercenary Aslin, sentenced to death in the DPR, appeared in Avdeevka

British mercenary Aiden Aslin, who was previously sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has returned to the special military operation (SVO) zone. He recorded a video from Avdeevka.

It is difficult to conclude from the video whether the British man is armed. The insignia was also not included in the frame. At the same time, Aslin admitted that he made a promise to his girlfriend not to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) again. He returned to Ukraine after the prisoner exchange and announced that he would work as a war correspondent.

Ukraine is my home. Of course I don't want to get caught again, but I think there is still work to be done. (…) I don't think I'll ever pick up a gun again. I know that I may be a recognizable face in Ukraine, but I feel that the risk is worth it See also Why does LGTBI cinema not reach the general public? Aiden AslinBritish mercenary

A Briton managed to avoid the death penalty in the DPR

The Briton published a video from the Avdeevka direction on X (formerly Twitter). He explained that he had arrived in the city to deliver medicine to local residents. “U [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky has the courage to stand here without body armor and a helmet,” Aslin signed a post with a video.

Frame: Telegram channel “Voenndelo (Military Affairs)”

In September 2022, Russia released Aslin from captivity along with other foreign mercenaries who were sentenced to death. It is noted that the exchange took place through the mediation of Saudi Arabia. Then Ukraine, in turn, received 215 military personnel, including Azov fighters (terrorist organization banned in Russia). 55 military personnel returned to Russia, including fighters from the DPR and LPR units and the ex-leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, banned in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk.

The flight of British mercenaries from Russia to Riyadh was organized by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich. Aslin wrote about his release from captivity column in the British edition of the Daily Mail. He said the Saudis gave him and the other freed mercenaries iPhone 13s, fed him barbecue on the plane and “treated him like royalty.” Aslin thanked Abramovich and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, for his release.

After his release from captivity, Aslin visited dangerous directions of the Northern Military District

Aslin took part in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On June 9, 2022, the Supreme Court of the DPR found Aslin, as well as his compatriot Sean Pinner and Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, guilty of mercenary activity and attempting to violently seize power.

Photo: Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

The Briton said that his mental state deteriorated greatly after his release from captivity. He admitted that he started taking antidepressants. However, already in March 2023, military correspondent Andrei Rudenko reported that Aslin was spotted in a dangerous direction of the Northern Military District – in the area of ​​​​Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

In January, the Russian army began an assault on Avdeevka in all directions. Russian fighters actively used artillery and carried out airstrikes. According to the Ukrainian side, the Russians are storming about 20 directions. Taking Avdiivka would allow Russian forces to advance further outside the Donbass.