Volunteer Harry Gregg who fought for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was found dead, he had PTSD

British mercenary Harry Gregg, who participated in hostilities on the side of the Ukrainian army, committed suicide as soon as he arrived home. He took his own life back in December, but the story was made public only on March 10.

According to the soldier’s mother, he arrived from Ukraine with signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The family was unable to help the young man recover.

Gregg traveled to Ukraine after being called to join the “battle for democracy”

As Gregg’s family noted, he decided to go to Ukraine back in 2022. The then 23-year-old was said to have heard former Prime Minister Liz Truss' call to join the “battle for democracy”. Gregg was sure that the Ukrainians needed help.

The Briton had been a member of the army cadets for six years and had no further military experience. According to his mother, at the front the soldier saw the death of his comrades: one of his acquaintances was seriously wounded during an artillery strike on a mercenary camp, the second was killed nearby in a trench during shelling.

After returning to the UK, it was discovered that Gregg was suffering from PTSD. On December 13, the young man turned 25 years old. On December 14, Gregg's acquaintances wanted to celebrate his birthday, but did not wait and were unable to contact him. The soldier's body was found in his home.

Photo: Sofiia Gatilova / Reuters

Britain reports the death of its military on Ukrainian territory

In November 2023, a British mercenary and Iraq war veteran, Christopher Perryman, was killed in Ukraine. That same fall, it became known about the liquidation of another British mercenary, Jordan Chadwick.

At the end of the summer, the British mercenary Sam Newey, who fought on the side of Kyiv, was eliminated in Ukraine. The young man was only 22 years old. He had no military experience at the time he joined the foreign volunteer force.

At the same time, there are opposite stories of wounded soldiers returning to duty. In particular, Alexander Moss, wounded in the neck, went to the front after treatment. He stated that he considered himself a hero and wanted to “finish his mission.”

Another British mercenary, Aiden Aslin, who escaped the death penalty in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), again went to Ukraine and recorded a video from Avdeevka. He said that his mental state deteriorated greatly after his release from captivity, and admitted that he began taking antidepressants.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

1.5 thousand mercenaries remained to participate in hostilities in Ukraine

Soon after the start of Russia’s special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, the President of the Republic, Vladimir Zelensky, announced the creation of an international territorial defense legion to attract volunteers from abroad. Officials later said that the legion had about 20 thousand members from more than 50 countries.

The New York Times wrote that as of March 2023, about 1.5 thousand foreigners remained to fight on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In January 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthat since the beginning of the Northern Military District, the Ukrainian military has attracted more than 13.5 thousand people from Europe, America, Asia and Africa. In addition, the department has repeatedly reported on the liquidation of mercenary units by Russian troops.