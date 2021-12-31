Starting on January 1, importers will have to submit a full customs declaration on goods entering Britain from the European Union or other countries.

Companies are no longer allowed to delay completion of full customs declarations on imports for up to 175 days, a measure taken to cope with Brexit blocking imports.

The British Frozen Food Association said this week that new restrictions on animal and agricultural products from the European Union could result in long delays at ports on New Year’s Eve because some food chains may not yet be ready for the change.

“We are concerned that there is not enough planning to ensure that everyone in the food supply chains understands the new requirements,” said Richard Harrow, executive director of the association.

“With only a few days left before the new regulations are implemented, we remain concerned that January will be a difficult month for our members,” he added.

Britain imports five times the amount of food it exports to the European Union.

Britain left the EU’s single market and customs union on December 31, 2020. Northern Ireland and Ireland are exempted from the amendments while political leaders continue to negotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol.