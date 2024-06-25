An activist relieved himself in a pond at British Prime Minister Sunak’s estate as a sign of protest.

A British activist relieved himself in a pond at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s estate to protest his policies. The youth organization Youth Demand reported this on its page on the social network. X.

“As a sign of gratitude and in the form of a parting gift to Rishi Sunak and the Tories for 14 years of service, we present to them what they themselves gave us,” the organization emphasized.

It is noted that the incident occurred in Yorkshire. The police quickly arrived at the scene and detained four activists.

It was previously reported that some members of the UK Conservative Party are already offering themselves as a replacement for the country’s current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after the elections. There are growing fears within the party that the Conservatives will suffer a historic defeat in the July 4 election.

On May 30, the British Parliament was dissolved ahead of early parliamentary elections. Sunak noted that the world situation against which the elections will be held “will be the most dangerous since the end of the Cold War.”