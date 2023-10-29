a british made a trip to 48 states USA and created a ranking with the ten that they liked the most.. The young man, who claimed to have been strongly attracted to the North American country for years, highlighted different qualities of each of the towns he visited during his journey.

The selection, which was made by Chris Tollerfield and published in Insider, includes areas from different geographic regions of the United States. The Briton, who built his fascination with the US from television and research about the country, had the chance to travel and see almost a wide variety of destinations.

The ten best states in the US, according to a British tourist

In his assessment, Chris chose Texas as the state he enjoyed the most. To justify this response, he highlighted the food, landscapes, history and sports teams of the territory. Beyond these issues, he emphasized that the entire time he felt welcome by the locals and described his stay as the “real American experience.” In particular, he listed the cities of Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas and San Antonio as notable.

In second and third place, the British selected Oregon and Arizona respectively. Beyond the tourist attractions, such as the Grand Canyon, he remarked that he “felt at home” in both places and that, with their different virtues, both made him feel very comfortable.

The Briton chose Texas as his favorite state in the United States after his trip Photo: Instagram @visitsanantonio

The rest of the classification was made up of New Hampshire, Washington, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Wyoming and New York. In the latter case, he placed special emphasis on its mountains and lakes, beyond the world-visited city. Surprisingly, neither Florida nor California, two destinations that have great tourist attractions and usually attract millions of people from different parts of the planet, were mentioned.