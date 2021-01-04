The founder of WikiLeaks, the controversial Julian Assange, hopes to find out today if the British justice finally decides to extradite him to the United States, which demands him to be tried for espionage and could sentence him to up to 175 years in prison.

In a case that his defenders denounce as key to press freedom, the 49-year-old Australian will know in a hearing in the London criminal court if Judge Vanessa Baraitser considers it appropriate to put him before an American colleague.

However, his decision may be appealed by both parties, which could prolong the long judicial saga that has surrounded Assange since 2010, shortly after his WikiLeaks website published hundreds of thousands of confidential military and diplomatic documents that put the United States in the dark. more of a bind.

Among them was a video showing US helicopter gunships firing at civilians in Iraq in 2007, killing a dozen people in Baghdad, including two journalists from the Reuters news agency.

Freedom of expression



The English courts carefully examined the US request to ensure that it is not disproportionate or incompatible with human rights. Hearings held in September, after months of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, were marked by protests outside the courthouse, where supporters of the Australian such as British designer Vivienne Westwood held up banners reading ‘Imprison war criminals Free Julian Assange! ‘ “The future of journalism is at stake,” WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson had said.

Fearing that Assange, whose physical and mental health seemed very weakened, would take his own life, his sentimental partner, Stella Moris, had delivered that same month to the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a petition with 800,000 signatures against his extradition. To united states.