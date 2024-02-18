A spokeswoman for the British Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Sunak and Deer Line condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi group in the Red Sea.

She added that Sunak briefed von der Leyen on his recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordanian King Abdullah regarding the situation in Israel and Gaza.

Reuters quoted the statement as saying that Sunak and von der Leyen also agreed on the importance of significantly increasing the aid allocated to the Palestinians in Gaza.