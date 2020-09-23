The British doctor Jeremy farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust, a charity that dedicates its profits to funding the latest scientific research, has estimated the end of the pandemic and ensures that “There is no end.”

In statements for The country, Farrar has been realistic and has warned that “This is already an endemic human infection. It will remain in the population for years to come and perhaps forever. We have to learn, through treatments and vaccines, to control it, reduce its impact and live with it, as we do with the flu, with other coronaviruses or with HIV. She is not going to go.

In a way, Jeremy He already anticipated at the end of 2019 that the world was going to experience a situation like the current one when the vaccine was registered ebola, which his own institution co-financed. It was then that the British doctor declared: “We can beat Ebola, but we must prepare for what will come next,” and he was not wrong.

Back to normal

Regarding the return to normality, the expert believes that we will return, although the virus will continue to circulate in society: “We have learned to live with HIV. People have adapted their behavior and we have developed antiviral drugs, but HIV is still circulating in society. The same can happen with COVID-19. We will develop diagnostic methods and treatments, we will save lives and we will have a vaccine, but it will continue to circulate in society. We will have a good life again, we will return to normality, but maybe normality seems a little different from how it used to be ”.

Farrar estimates that we will have an effective vaccine in 2021, and it will be then when we enter that normality: “It depends on the development of drugs and vaccines. I think they will arrive in 2021. I think we will have results in November and December of this year. AND we will have good vaccines in 2021, which may be available to all the people who need them around the world. AND that will be the beginning of the new era in 2021. Society will return to a certain normality ”.

Vaccinate only a part of the population of each country

The Wellcome Trust Director considers that it is not necessary to vaccinate the entire population And it is supporter of providing the antidote to the most vulnerable people or those who are continuously exposed such as health workers. Only with this, Farrar believes that the world could return to that long-awaited normality: “If you vaccinate these people in all countries, you will reduce transmission, save lives and get the economy working again.”

“The reason why it is so important to vaccinate some people in all countries – rather than all people in one country – is that we need the economy to work again. We need schools, so that children have opportunities in the future. We need universities and companies to get back to work. AND the quickest way to achieve this is to vaccinate the people most at risk in each country ”, Jeremy explains.

For the doctor, it could be returned to normal by vaccinating only 20% -30% of the inhabitants of a country: “Probably 20% or 30% of the population of each country will need the vaccine in the first six months after we have it. And then the world can go back to normal. The way to save lives, open up the economy and restore schools is to vaccinate some people in all countries. This is the fastest way out of this pandemic ”, he says.

The situation in Spain

Regarding the situation in our country, the expert considers that: “Spain has suffered terribly, yes, but also France and the Netherlands. The UK has suffered a lot too, or the US India is now suffering horribly. And Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Chile … I think that every country, every city and even every town will be affected by this. Spain has suffered, like other countries, and many others will suffer in the coming weeks or months, as we move into autumn and winter ”.

“Spain, like the United Kingdom, has an aging population, with a public health system that has been under enormous pressure in this pandemic. Spain suffered soon, like France and Italy, before the United Kingdom. In February and March, health personnel in Spain had to work with a disease that nobody knew almost nothing about in the world. Many people have learned the lessons of the nurses and doctors in Spain: how to treat patients, because Spain was ahead in the first wave of this epidemic“, Explain.

“My heart goes out to the people of Madrid, Barcelona and the rest of Spain, because together with Italy they were hit in the hardest way and before anyone else. But, Thanks to this suffering, Spain has provided information and shared data with the rest of the world, which has saved lives in other countries. I think Spain can be very proud of that contribution ”, Jeremy ends.