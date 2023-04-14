A 23-year-old British activist has been sentenced this Friday for throwing eggs at King Charles III during a visit to York last November. Patrick Thelwell must perform 12 months of community service, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay a fine of 600 pounds (680 euros). Patrick Thelwell was found guilty of a public order offense after a hilarious session in which he represented himself and defended having used “legitimate violence”. The defendant said he had “no regrets, no apology” for the monarch.

The incident took place on November 9, when the sovereign and the queen consort, Camilla, were approaching one of York’s most recognizable monuments, the great tower of Micklegate Bar. Thelwell then took the opportunity to throw five eggs at them – although he did not manage to hit the mark. with none—and shout insults against the king. In addition, a recording of his arrest, obtained with the cameras that the agents had built into his body, showed him justifying his action on the grounds that “it is what [el rey] deserves” and “the only justice that the victims of colonialism will have”.

His intervention before the York Magistrates Court has been characterized by the same line between social denunciation and jocularity displayed from the beginning. According to what was exposed in the hearing this Friday, Thelwell had signed the documentation after his arrest in November, with what was described as “an obscenity” and the drawing of an egg; And during his questioning session with the policeman who appeared in court, he questioned him: “Do you think that throwing eggs is serious violence? More than the violence deployed by the British State?”

England’s King Charles III reacts after Patrick Thelwell threw eggs in his direction during a ceremony in York on November 9. James Glossop (Getty Images)

Since his arrest, the argument put forward by the young man, who was studying at the University of York when the events took place, was that he had used “legitimate violence” and added that he had “acted out of necessity”, but his thesis did not convince the judge of Paul Goldspring District. Although the magistrate admitted that “the level of violence was low”, he blamed him for having carried out “an unprovoked act, against whom he is, after all, a 74-year-old man.”

Thelwell, however, questioned the court’s own legitimacy to try him. However, it was not his first appearance in court either, because he had two previous convictions, also for crimes against public order, for his participation in the protests of Extinction Rebellion, the collective denouncing the human contribution to change. climate. This Friday, in fact, he repeated his complaints against climate management, immigration policies and inequality in the United Kingdom, for which he blamed the Government, a malaise, he said, shared in much of the country: “Hundreds of People have contacted me to tell me that they would have done the same thing if the king had visited their community.”

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.