A British court has sentenced former tennis world number one Boris Becker to two and a half years in prison for hiding a large part of his assets during the bankruptcy proceedings that were opened against him in 2017. Becker, a resident for years in the United Kingdom, where he had lucrative contracts – among others, as a sports commentator for the BBC – he managed to raise assets worth almost three million euros, so that his numerous creditors could not access them. Among those hidden assets was a luxury villa in Germany, although the bankruptcy process began after the non-payment of a mortgage of 3.5 million euros for a farm in Mallorca.

A popular jury had found the former tennis player guilty, earlier this month, of four offenses against the British Insolvency Act. The prosecution accused Becker of having transferred up to 460,000 euros from his accounts to other banks, including that of his ex-wife Barbara Becker, to which he allocated 33,000, and that of his second wife, from whom he is separated, Lilly, to whom he sent almost 100,000.

“You have lost your career and your reputation, as well as your entire estate. It is remarkable that he has not shown any sign of repentance or acknowledgment of his guilt, ”Judge Deborah Taylor told Becker before sending him to the dungeons of the Southwark judicial facilities, as a preliminary step to his entry into prison. “I understand the humiliation that you may have suffered throughout this process, but you have been unable to show any humility,” the magistrate reproached him.

The champion of six Grand Slam tournaments – Wimbledon among them, at just 17 years old – resides with his current partner, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro in the London neighborhood of Battersea, an area south of the Thames that has experienced a notable boom in recent years. years. Becker explained to the jury, during the process, that the more than 40 million euros that he had earned during his splendid sports career were consumed by a very expensive divorce and “a series of commitments typical of a very expensive lifestyle” . The jury has acquitted the tennis player of 18 more accusations, including trying to hide all his trophies from creditors. But he hasn’t even been able to keep them.

When the bankruptcy process was launched against the German athlete, he wanted to appear humble and cooperative, and even offered his wedding ring as part of the payment. At the same time, he had begun to hide the house in Leiman (Germany) where his mother lives, valued at 1.5 million euros; a loan of 824,000 euros that he had obtained from a bank in Liechtenstein and a large part of his 75,000 shares in a Canadian artificial intelligence company. According to the Insolvency Law, Becker was obliged to reveal all these properties to the authorities when entering bankruptcy in 2017. The prosecution also asked the jury, when issuing its verdict, to take into account the previous conviction for tax evasion by a German court in 2002: two and a half years in prison, which remained suspended, and a fine of almost three millions of euros.

The conviction of the former tennis player became an announced drama in the last few hours. Becker was seen a day earlier doing last-minute purchases at Harrod’s department store, and this Friday he went to court with the sports bag in which he carried the personal belongings he will need in prison. He was accompanied by De Carvalho, who has been with him throughout the process, and Noah, the son he had with his first wife.

“Boris literally has nothing anymore. Nothing can prove at this time that his was one of the most brilliant sports careers, ”lawyer Jonathan Laidlaw told the judge, in a last attempt to achieve some clemency for his client. “This is all a tragedy. It is not simply that he has lost all glory, but that this man has suffered a terrible public humiliation. […] This process has wrecked his career and ruined any prospect of earning an income. His reputation has been shattered, and he will have to rely on the charity of others,” added Laidlaw.

When the bankruptcy was launched, the accumulated debts amounted to 58 million euros. To date, the bankruptcy administrators have only been able to recover about 3.7 million. Part of that money came from the sale of all the trophies and medals, worth 818,000 euros.

