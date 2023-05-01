Sarah Coates contacted West Yorkshire Police nearly 40 times in the space of just two hours, on Sunday 23 April.

Coates admitted she repeatedly called the emergency services for no reason.

The court sentenced Coates to 12 weeks in prison and a fine, in addition to working in the field of social care.

“Callers like Coates who misuse these services can delay us responding to real emergencies,” the Mirror quoted Police Department official Mick Rutter as saying.

According to Rutter, the police received 36 calls from Coates over a period of less than two hours.

In the wake of the Coates incident, West Yorkshire Police has re-launched a campaign asking the public to use emergency numbers appropriately and only when necessary, and to make use of other contact options for non-urgent online situations.