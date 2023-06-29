London’s Court of Appeal will decide on Thursday on the legality of a British plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, in a ruling that may determine the success or failure of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in delivering on his promise to stop migrants from arriving by boat.

Under an agreement struck last year, the British government intends to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who reach its shores on a journey of more than 6,400 km to the East African country.

And the European Court of Human Rights issued a last-minute decision blocking the first planned trip to deport asylum-seekers last year, and the court ordered to prevent the deportation of any asylum-seeker until the end of the judicial procedures in Britain.

The High Court in London had ruled in December that the deportation policy was legal, but a number of asylum seekers from several countries and human rights organizations challenged the decision.

The Court of Appeal is scheduled to issue its decision at 9:00 GMT.

A decision in favor of the government does not mean that the deportation of asylum seekers begins immediately because there may be further appeals, and the order of the European Court of Human Rights prevents the deportation of any asylum seeker until three weeks have passed since the end of judicial procedures in Britain.