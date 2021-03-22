While for some, infinite jobs were lost due to technology, others consider the opposite to be the case. In other words, new opportunities are generated on a daily basis. To support this theory, just know that an urban landscaping company is requesting gardening experts for Minecraft.

British garden building review company WhatShed offers various remote jobs to become virtual gardener inside the Minecraft video game, in which workers must perform consulting functions for users who want to improve their outdoor gardens.

The offer has been published on the website of WhatShed, a company calling itself “Britain’s largest garden building buyer’s guide”, which seeks to recruit a group of people to be in charge of outdoor garden consulting functions for users of the famous construction game.

The skills required for the job include a strong knowledge of the video game, high communication and creative skills, confidence in telecommuting and passion for outdoor gardening.

The person who occupies this position, as described in the offer, will have to “assess current client settings and provide creative feedback, provide suggested settings within budget and create varied designs for each client. “A few clients who would need their Minecraft garden to have a unique touch.

Gardeners will be able to telework and in the form it is allowed to indicate residence in other countries. In addition, they will receive a salary of 60 euros per hour which, they assure, is negotiable with the company. In addition, the schedule is flexible, since you work from the computer itself.

As can be seen on the website, the job offer has generated dozens of comments from interested users who apply to fill this vacancy. Some comments where users who claim to be minors also appear.

This is not the first offer for Minecraft experts. Five years, also in the United Kingdom, a sumptuary proposal in which a real estate agency offered nothing less than £ 10,000 for building the luxury buildings they had in their portfolio out of virtual bricks.

Audience record

The popular Mojang game announced this year that it reached 10 million players, a notable milestone for a game that targets a child / youth audience.

Mojang Studios released these figures and explained that Minecraft reached that amount thanks to the accumulation of players since its launch in May 2020 for Xbox One, Xbox Series SX, Nintendo Switch and PS4. And in addition, they shared some details of what the users were doing within the game.

In these nine months, among the 10 million players they managed to defeat Arch-Illager around 5,934,629 times and users spent a combined 1,141 years at the camp. Furthermore, the Monstrosity of Redstone was defeated 7,044,521 times, although this required 19,511,994 attempts.