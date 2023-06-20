British billionaire Harding was in the bathyscaphe that disappeared from the Titanic

British billionaire, Action Group founder Hamish Harding is on board a tourist bathyscaphe, which was heading to the wreck of the Titanic liner in the Atlantic Ocean, informs sky news.

According to the channel, the entrepreneur is engaged in business aviation. In 2022, he flew into space as a tourist. Earlier, Harding spoke on social networks about participating in a dive aboard a bathyscaphe to the Titanic. Later, the businessman’s stepson reported that Harding was missing along with the apparatus.

My thoughts and prayers for my stepfather Hamish Harding, whose submarine went missing while exploring the Titanic. Search and rescue operation in full swing Brian ZasAdopted son of billionaire Hamish Harding

According to Sky News, in addition to the billionaire, the French submarine pilot Paul-Henri Nargolet and the founder of the private excursion company OceanGate Expeditions, Stockton Rush, were on board the ship.

The missing bathyscaphe

On June 19, the Boston Coast Guard announced that tourists who wanted to see the sunken passenger liner Titanic on a submersible disappeared.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard’s Northeast Administration tweeted that the United States and Canada sent two planes to search for the bathyscaphe.

It is noted that the United States has allocated a C-130 military transport aircraft, and Canada – a Boeing P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft. The search is being conducted about 900 miles from Cape Cod on the Atlantic coast of the United States. The Canadian research vessel Polar Prince is also participating in the search and rescue operation.

The British steamship Titanic sank in April 1912 on its maiden voyage after colliding with an iceberg. Over 2,000 people were on board the ship, most of them died.

Causes

Retired British Rear Admiral Chris Parry believes that the bathyscaphe could be stuck among its wreckage. He stressed that the calculations on the supply of oxygen on board the vessel are of “great concern”. He called the situation “very worrying”.

In his opinion, the “optimistic” version of the reason for the loss of the bathyscaphe is that the ship is in good order, but at some point it lost contact with the surface.

He [батискаф] could get stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic. It really could have led to a catastrophic accident. Chris ParryRetired British Rear Admiral

Former rescue ship captain Sean Tortora, in an interview with reporters, expressed doubts that the ship would be found “on time”, given that the oxygen on the device should end on Thursday, June 22, around 8:00 Moscow time.

Missing tourist contacted

One of the missing tourists from the bathyscaphe, lost in the Atlantic Ocean, wrote a post on Facebook (a social network banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

Diver Rory Golden reported that he and all crew members were fine. He asked not to recognize their names and not to speculate on this topic.

According to him, their situation is being handled by the search and rescue service. Golden added that their ability to go online is limited. In this regard, he promised to make publications as needed.

Reaction [на происшествие] and the offers of help from all over the world are truly amazing and only show the real kindness of people at a time like this Rory Golden diver

Oxygen

Admiral John Mauger said that those stranded on board the bathyscaphe, which went to the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic, had three days of oxygen left. According to tour company OceanGate, a submersible carrying tourists can stay underwater for up to 96 hours with up to five people.

Moger said that more than 30 hours of rescue operation had passed, but the ship in the waters of Newfoundland was never found.

According to the admiral, rescue services are promptly mobilized to search for the missing bathyscaphe on the surface of the water and from the air, as well as to detect any ships under water.