The authority added in a warning note that the authorities are investigating the matter.

British maritime security company Ambrey said earlier on Thursday that a US-owned cargo carrier flying the Marshall Islands flag reported that four drones approached and surrounded it about 87 miles southeast of Mukalla, Yemen.

“One of the drones was reported to have fallen into the water. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The tanker was not damaged and continued its journey,” Ambry explained in a note.

The maritime security company stated that the drones remained close to the tanker, noting that this is the second accident involving the ship, whose name was not revealed.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority also said that it had received a report about an incident 85 nautical miles southeast of Al Shihr, Yemen, without providing further details.

The attacks launched by the Houthi group on ships in the region since November have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and raised concerns among major powers.

The Houthis say they are doing this in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and have threatened to expand their attacks.

In response, the United States and Britain launched a series of attacks on Houthi targets to reduce their ability to launch attacks in the Red Sea.