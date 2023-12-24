Anyone planning to throw a big party during the holidays should pay attention. Doctors see an increase in heart problems at the end of the year. Cardiologist Pedro Brugada talks about the two main causes for this 'holiday heart syndrome' and what you can do to prevent it. “It is really not the elderly who are the most sensitive to this.”
Glenn Haex
Latest update:
24-12-23, 20:10
