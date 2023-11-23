Pedro Salinas, Jorge Guillén, Gerardo Diego, Federico García Lorca, Dámaso Alonso, Luis Cernuda and Rafael Alberti made known in LA VERDAD some of their first poems and prose texts, and also artists such as Daniel Vázquez Díaz, Vicente Ros, Benjamín Palencia and José Almela Costa illustrate the pages of the Literary Supplement (1923-1926) of LA VERDAD, whose centenary this 2023, in addition to the tributes in Ababol, has been rounded off with a select exhibition inaugurated this Thursday at the Almudí Palace in Murcia: ‘The Silver Age in Murcia’.

«This exhibition», insists the doctor in Art History, gallery owner and curator of the exhibition, Nacho Ruiz, «wants to bring to this day the history of people who are both ordinary and exceptional, who inhabited a city already lost and almost forgotten. , acting as a hinge between an old wall and a freshly painted door, people who lived one of the most exciting and turbulent times in a country condemned to the perpetuation of mourning in the black Spain of Verhaeren and Regoyos. They were people whom circumstances normally punished at the end of the cycle with external exile, like Gaya and Flores, internal exile like Joaquín, doubt and fear like Garay, with everything at the same time like Bonafé. Others lived their lives in a new regime in which the friends who paid the most for the disaster were missing, led by Lorca or Miguel Hernández.

“Murcia had become a solitary star that shone with its own light in a firmament brilliantly endowed with so many stellar figures,” says Díez de Revenga.



Ruiz speaks mainly of José Ballester and Juan Guerrero Ruiz, “engines of a brilliant period in the history of culture in Spain that happened, against all odds, in Murcia, in this alluvial city, so material, defined by the mud that allows modeling the plates, the nativity scenes and the sculptures of Planes, Moreno Cascales or González Moreno. That Murcia, the commissioner recalls, is also defined by the dust that the mud produced when it dried. “Limited by the rammed earth of Islamic remains and the brick of the churches as well as by the lime and colored stucco of the houses, in 1923 Segura was a city suspended in a corner of time and there the unexpected happened.”

In the exquisite catalog published by the Autonomous Community and designed by Maximiliano Gómez Rodríguez with photographs by José Filemón Estudio Creativo and Fabián Ramos, the emeritus professor of the UMU Francisco Javier Díez de Revenga places them as “essential witnesses of the literary and sentimental history of the years spent in Murcia between 1923 and 1936” the Literary Supplement of LA VERDAD, the magazine ‘Verso y Prosa’, subtitled Bulletin of Young Literature, and ‘Sudeste’, the Murcian Notebook of Universal Literature, “which produced a collection of books which remained until 1936, when José Ballester’s novel ‘Autumn in the City’ was published. An era “as stellar as it was unusual and unexpected,” insists Díez de Revenga, the greatest scholar of this glorious period: “Murcia was taken into account at the national level and the trail of the splendor of those years remained over time and was revived, in international Hispanism, thanks to the facsimiles of the magazines, which were successively published and offered for universal distribution. Murcia had become a solitary star that shone with its own light in a firmament brilliantly endowed with so many stellar figures. Per aspera ad astra, Murcia ascended to the summits and in them remains that miracle that today we are reliving once again through the texts and images of that singular time of an indelible Murcia, reflected in these magazines, and in the legacy of its writers and its artists.

1923-1926



Period in which the Literary Supplement of LA VERDAD, a weekly magazine, with its own masthead, is published. From November 1923 to October 1926 with writers in the front row of the Generation of ’27 and in its orbit.

1927-1928



‘Verse and Prose’ saw 12 issues between 1927 and 1928, with the subtitle Bulletin of Young Literature. The roster is expanded and ties are established between Jorge Guillén, Garay, Gaya, Cernuda, José María de Cossío, Cristóbal Hall, Gerardo Diego and Gregorio Prieto.

1930-1931



‘Sudeste’, with its four issues, came out between 1930 and 1931, under the direction of Raimundo de los Reyes and José Ballester. They will publish books until 1936.

All of them are reunited again in the exhibition inaugurated this Thursday at the Almudí Palace by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras; the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, and the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, for whom “the recovery of the legacy of the Literary Supplement, and everything that came after in the cultural field until the dawn of the Civil War, was little less than a moral duty for those of us who work at this head.” An exhibition promoted and organized by LA VERDAD, the Autonomous Community (through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Institute of Cultural Industries and the Arts), and the Murcia City Council. «By perceiving the remote Murcia of a century ago, at the same time as the essence of what it continues to be, through its writers and its artists, its physiognomy and its air, the ‘subtle carnality of its air’, is what which the exhibition that unfolds in the rooms of the Almudí brings us, a witness in itself to five centuries of history,” says Fernando López Miras. At that time, LA VERDAD housed among its pages “the greatest literary authors of the moment, and would serve as a cultural stimulus for a city with great potential and eager to grow and develop,” Ballesta highlights in the catalog.

In total, 135 works in the exhibition (not including documents) and 22 providers, both public institutions and private entities as well as private collectors: Regional Assembly of Murcia, Murcia City Council, Municipal Archive, City Museum, Carolina Parra, Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, newspaper ‘El Norte de Castilla’, the Guerrero Ruiz family, the Meroño Ros family, the Antonio Ródenas García-Nieto Foundation, the Mapfre Foundation, Gabriel Batán, the Guillermo de Osma, Leandro Navarro and Rafael Ortiz galleries ; Ignacio Ruiz, Jesús Egea, José López Albaladejo, the Gregorio Prieto Museum, the Bullfighting Museum of Murcia and the Aparicio García family.

The Literary Supplement and its two heirs, ‘Verse and Prose’ (1927-1928) and ‘Sudeste’ (1930-1931), are “an unsurpassed heritage of this region both in the legacy and in the study of the process and its connections, such as Palencia with the Parisian avant-garde, Guerrero with the Generation of ’27, Garay with the graphic currents of design, Ballester with the media and so many other connections that formed the network. It is convenient to claim in this section the importance of the manager in an environment of artists,” says Nacho Ruiz. «The writers are the central route. The artists who illustrated the three magazines delimit the period that Valeriano Bozal called the years of renewal in fields that go from the avant-garde to the return to order, we refer to Daniel Vázquez Díaz, Vicente Ros, Benjamín Palencia, José Almela Costa, Ramón Gaya, José Moreno Villa, Gregorio Prieto, Salvador Dalí, Cristóbal Hall, Esteban Vicente, Juan Bonafé, José Gutiérrez Solana, Olasagasti, Pedro Flores, Luis Garay, Maruja Mallo, Pablo Picasso, Francisco Bores and Moya Kéterer. There is representation of them in this exhibition, ‘The Silver Age in Murcia’. Local artists at some point pass by the studio maintained on Riquelme Street by Pedro Flores, Luis Garay, Planes, Garrigós, Clemente Cantos and Almela Costa, as the curator recalls. «A place that José Ballester will remember as cold, desolate, lacking furniture and full of books. There he went with Juan Guerrero Ruiz, with his face like a good Moor, neat black suit, black tie and white handkerchief. Years of camaraderie and common objectives that, programmatically over the territory, receive help and encouragement from the entire country in communion with the spirit of ‘Ultra’, ‘Grecia’, ‘Litoral’, ‘Index’ (under the direction of Juan Ramón Jiménez and the secretariat of Guerrero Ruiz) or that imperishable platform of ideas that was and is Ortega y Gasset’s ‘Western Magazine’, among many others, so important, in almost every region.

Safety pin



In the exhibition, viewers will see unique works by Garay, Sánchez Picazo, Joaquín, Almela Costa and Clemente Cantos, for example. Also bullfighting posters by Joaquín Alcaraz, an unpublished collection of works by Ramón Gaya, which has a special place on the first floor, as well as by Benjamín Palencia, an artist represented in more than a dozen works, who also published one of his drawings in the Literary Supplement of LA VERDAD. We will once again enjoy the tavern atmospheres of that Murcia in lithographs by Jan Gordon, the gatherings at the Café Oriental that inspired Pedro Flores, the perfection of the busts of Planes, the enameled and painted earthenware that reigned on the good tables. families, from the polychrome terracottas of González Moreno and Garrigós. Local artists who occupy the same space as García Lorca, Maruja Mallo or Moreno Villa, saint of Nacho Ruiz’s devotion, who enjoys the guided tours like no one else.