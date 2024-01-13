A new volume of Cátedra's Letras Hispánicas collection, Poetry of the 16th and 17th centuries, edited by Pedro Ruiz Pérez, brings together the most outstanding authors of poems from the not in vain called Golden Ages of our letters, that simply glorious list that, from Juan Boscán to Juana Inés de la Cruz, passes through Garcilaso de la Vega, Diego Hurtado de Mendoza, Teresa de Jesús, Jorge de Montemayor, Brother Luis de León, Fernando de Herrera, Francisco de Aldana, Saint Juan de la Cruz, Miguel de Cervantes, Luis de Góngora, the Argensola brothers (although only Bartolomé parades here ), Lope de Vega, Francisco de Quevedo, Jerónimo de Cancer or Gabriel Bocángel.

Along with this brilliant Book of the Week, reviews of María Tena's new books parade through the supplement (Life on the edge, where he investigates the idea of ​​seeing one's health in danger), Rodrigo Fresán (The style of the elements, a free autobiography written in a state of grace) and Sam Shepard, the late American author who left in his posthumous novel, First person spy, a beautiful evocation of the process of one's own death.

The figure of the writer Ricardo Güiraldes, who has been blurring in Argentine literature, is evoked by José Rivarola in The living memories. The Cuban writer Leonardo Padura, who knows a thing or two about the police genre, has not been convinced by the latest work by the Frenchwoman Fred Vargas, on the slaband this has been expressed in a critique that can also be read as a brief masterclass in this literary form. The considered second founder of Christianity, Paul of Tarsus, is a figure widely studied by theology that the Norwegian Ole Jakob Løland now passes through the sieve of philosophy in The apostle of the atheists. There are many ways of not knowing, but the worst of all is not knowing that you don't know, as Cambridge professor Peter Burke develops in his essay Ignorance.

See also The United Nations begins withdrawing oil from the Safer tanker

See also Nagelsmann is a prominent candidate for the leadership of Saint-Germain

