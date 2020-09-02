He Madrid he is completing his duties quietly, but very effectively. He overbooking I had in the template Zidane Two weeks ago he passed away and the group that will definitely fight for all the titles with the French is already shaping up. The important thing is that the players who clearly have a future in the Bernabeu pack your bags with your guaranteed return ticket. It is the case of Brahim or those that are about to be realized as Ceballos and Reguilón. The club is making cash, but at the same time it is not losing sporting heritage. The success of that equation is critical to a Operation Exit solvent.

In the next few hours the logical reunion between James and Ancelotti (I wish the Colombian the best and I’ll take the great moments he gave us with the Italian coach on the bench). The only mole, already expected on the other hand, is that of the definitive encystment with Bale, which will prevent his departure at the express wish of the player. He knows that with Zidane he is going to play less than a kid just out of the Castile, but his golfing priorities make him handle the situation naturally and nonchalantly. But it is good to remember the hero of the Thirteenth that the highest paid player in the squad cannot present on his service record that he has not scored a single goal for a year and a day in League. A condemnation in every way. For Zizou it is a burden to have the theoretical star footballer of the squad in the discard wagon; For the wardrobe mates it is an anomalous situation to have to look the other way as if nothing happened; for the player himself it should be a matter of ethical impact to know that he is there, but that he is not expected; and for the fans it is beginning to be an irritating matter because they cannot conceive that the Welshman does not have a minimum professional pride to open the door of his exit and find new challenges in another destination …