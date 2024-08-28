The María Serrano Civil Guard Brigade and the Unified Association of Civil Guards (AUGC) have denounced this Wednesday in Seville the alleged inaction of the Seville Command in the face of alleged illegalities by a corporal of the Seprona who was supported by his superiors. After 30 years of career and 13 years of internal complaints in the armed institute, the non-commissioned officer has reported the alleged irregularities publicly, in a hotel in the Andalusian capital and in front of 200 people, claiming that Law 2/2023 that protects whistleblowers of corruption cases since last year. This type of public denunciation of alleged corruption within the Civil Guard is not at all common, and even less so their viral announcement on social networks as in this case, given the military discipline that prevails in the Corps.

Serrano has explained the Police reports revealing alleged illegalities committed by Corporal Enrique Castillo of the Seprona of the Civil Guard, some of them linked to the municipal market Mercasevilla and others to companies recycling vegetable oils. All the irregularities were supposedly ignored by the superiors of the Command of Seville, among them the former head of said Command, Fernando Mora Moret, today a division general and chief of staff of the armed institute and who directs the main deployments of agents throughout the country. Mora Moret denounced Serrano for false accusation And now the non-commissioned officer, on medical leave and stationed in Zaragoza, faces a one-year prison sentence in a military trial that was due to begin on September 17, but was suspended on Tuesday. sine die.

“I am here to denounce the situation of corruption in the Seprona [Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza] “I was arrested in Seville by my former colleague Enrique Castillo Martín, and all the documentation is reflected here. I do not understand the impunity of this corporal. I have to feel protected and I am not. Since 2009 I have reported several administrative violations in reports, but the commanders have buried me alive. Of course, I would do it again,” she said about the successive disciplinary proceedings that her superiors have opened against her. Serrano maintains that Corporal Castillo, who today remains attached to the Seprona in the province of Seville, turned a blind eye to avoid penalising companies that process vegetable oil waste, whose discharges pose a danger to public health, as well as fish wholesalers with irregular merchandise that went to the fish market in the Andalusian capital, Mercasevilla.

Why didn’t she go to Internal Affairs? “I didn’t have access to them, I was obliged to report the facts to my direct superiors,” Serrano alleged. After the commanders ignored her internal complaints, Serrano maintains that the former head of the Seville Command and Major General Mora Moré humiliated her for half an hour with constant shouting in front of two other commanders. After two complaints between the commander and the subordinate, the latter now faces a military trial after her complaint was rejected by General Laurentino Seña.

Civil Guard brigade member María Serrano, together with her lawyer Jesús Díaz, this Wednesday in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

The AUGC has supported the testimony of the non-commissioned officer and has criticized the fact that the Government has still not established in the Civil Guard the internal channel for reporting corruption, which it has been obliged to do by the European Union since last December, the deadline for transposing directive 1937/2019. “The leadership responds that it is working on the internal channel, but we are still waiting eight months later. In addition, the collegiate body that must approve these complaints cannot be composed only of commanders, we demand that the associations be present. What complaints will the agents send if they know that they affect the commanders?” protests Germán Gómez, Secretary of Organization of AUGC. Gómez compares Serrano’s case to other corruption cases in the armed institute such as that of Lucía Garrido in Málaga.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The key lies in the reform of the Rajoy Government, which in 2015 established that certain behaviours in the Civil Guard, such as insubordination, could be judged by the Military Penal Code – always, not only in times of war, as in the past – and not according to the Disciplinary Regime. Despite the fact that after two protests by agents in Madrid, the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero with Law 12/2007 eliminated the sanction of arrest from the disciplinary regime and did not apply the military penal code to the civil guards, Rajoy reversed this legal modification in 2015. “It is an anachronistic situation that meant a regression of rights for the civil guards,” AUGC censures.

This newspaper has contacted the Civil Guard to obtain the opinion of the generals and the corporal mentioned in the complaint, but they have declined to comment on the matter. Sergio González, affected by an alleged inhalation of toxic gases in Coria del Río (Seville), attended the press conference on Wednesday to criticise: “Where corporal Castillo said there was nothing, they have given me total incapacity”.

Serrano has assured that only one of the internal complaints ended up being investigated by the Second Court of Instruction, which shelved it because his superiors supposedly delayed the complaint to the courts in order to get them shelved, as happened due to the statute of limitations, as the judge did not consider it a continuing crime. The non-commissioned officer reported Corporal Castillo for allegedly agreeing with the producers not to monitor the plant waste, knowing that it would contaminate the rivers, among other crimes. At the same time, she reported him to the court for writing for the companies the appeals against the sanctions that he himself imposed on them. The Judicial Police found the appeals on the hard drive of the corporal’s computer and the witnesses recognized him as the author of his exculpatory writings. However, the court exonerated the corporal due to prescription, according to Serrano.