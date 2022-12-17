China, 1989. Thousands of students, university professors and what could be called the intellectual elite that emerged with liberal ideals after a decade of economic opening began a series of demonstrations asking, in addition to economic opening, greater political freedom and a more democratic government. After almost three months of movement – ​​which was marked by hunger strikes and camping in public squares in at least 400 cities – the regime simply sent tanks over the kids. The number of dead is unknown and the number of prisoners and missing people is in the thousands. The Chinese Communist Party, which faced an internal dilemma between relaxing or not relaxing tyranny by including a little freedom in the reform package, has turned around. Under the command of the ultra-authoritarian Jiang Zemin, who died last month, China was beckoning to the world, showing its willingness to “westernize” itself by doing business, while internally marching towards a model of repression that would come to surpass what some know. as political persecution. The regime set up an extensive, complex and efficient system of social control. This was the biggest result of the demonstrations in China.

Iran, 1999. Hardly anyone remembers or even noticed. But for five days, an Iranian student rebellion paralyzed the capital Tehran. On the orders of the ayatollahs, the Revolutionary Guards lowered the bar on everyone. Hundreds of people were injured, 1,500 were arrested. The death toll is a mystery. It was a hiccup that the theocratic regime that had just completed 20 years suffered. The students did not accept the hardening of the regime, which ordered the closure of a newspaper after the publication revealed an official network of persecution of opponents. As if this were a big novelty in totalitarian regimes like Iran’s. The regime’s brutality against students triggered a wave of protests in the main cities of the country. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei placed the blame on the CIA and doubled down on the repressive gamble. In addition to quelling the protests, he had the leaders of the protests arrested. Accused of being “enemies of God”, the student leaders were tried in show sessions to serve as an example. The result: the answer follows.

Iran, 2009. Candidate for re-election, then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won the dispute in a process fraught with suspicions of fraud. The three defeated candidates alleged manipulation of the results. Ten years after Iran faced the first wave of street protests, with students massacred in 1999, the country became the scene of the biggest wave of protests in its history. It can be said that with a lapse of ten years, the protests were a continuation of the events started at the University of Tehran. Everything seemed to contribute to the overthrow of the regime. Thousands of people around the world have changed the settings of their Twitter and Facebook accounts indicating Iran as their location, as a way to confuse censorship and increase adherence to the protests. Twitter suspended a global update of its software to prevent some kind of bug from occurring that would leave protesters without access to the platform. Contribution that led many to ask Twitter for the Nobel Peace Prize for its role in the Iran crisis. Just like ten years before, the regime did not soften. He sent more than 2,500 people to jail, officially killed 15 and further tightened the repression against the opposition.

Brazil, 2013. Demonstrations against the increase in bus fares in São Paulo were violently repressed after hordes of black blocks promoted breakers in the center of the capital of São Paulo. Brutality was the trigger that caused the protests to spread across Brazil. And the cents that were at the origin of the movement were lost in an extensive list of claims, which ranged from the end of corruption and improvement of education and health to against the World Cup, which would take place in Brazil the following year, and the Olympics of the Rio in 2016. Instead of stadiums, people asked for a hospital and a school. In the best “your request is an order” style, just 15 days after the first march, President Dilma Rousseff pulled the More Doctors program out of her hat. That is, cleverly, Dilma and the PT took advantage of the protests as a justification to put into practice a plan that had been in the drawer since the previous year to import Cuban doctors in a regime analogous to slavery as a pretext to send billions of reais to Cuba. Great achievement! Time passed, Dilma broke Brazil to be re-elected the following year and the country was plundered by a corruption scheme of titanic proportions that the 2013 protesters would only come to know years later with Lava-Jato. The result: ten years later, Brazil is back to square one.

Venezuela, 2017. That year, 9,787 demonstrations were recorded in the streets of the country. An average of 27 per day. Almost 6 thousand were concentrated between the months of May and July of that year. About 6,000 people were arrested and are still in jail today. More than 15,000 were injured and 163 were killed by official regime forces or by Bolivarian militias that support the regime. Nicolás Maduro seemed to be hanging by a thread. Even a military coup was plotted. But behold, the regime counter-attacked. He arrested the coup leaders and started a brutal repression. Protests have dwindled as the country has become virtually uninhabitable, in the hemisphere’s deepest humanitarian crisis. Maduro not only resisted, but he was able to take advantage of the protests to wipe out those who presented themselves as obstacles to the regime and its mafias from the map.

Bolivia, 2019. It seemed that the people had put coca grower Evo Morales on the run. After the discovery of fraud in that year’s elections, thousands of Bolivians took to the streets for days to demand new elections, Morales’ resignation and the resumption of democracy. Executed and with his image scratched in the world, the coca grower leader made a master move. It pushed the crisis to a limit situation. He resigned in such a way as to appear to have been the victim of a coup and fled the country. He manipulated with his supporters in the chain of succession of power, so that each one resigned until the country fell exactly in the hands of the opposition. If this were not the case, the coup thesis would not hold. A year later, Evo Morales’ group came back on top, with the election of Luis Arce. In addition to regaining power and prestige, Morales managed to send his opponents to jail.

The recent list of demonstrations that resulted in the massacre of the opposition includes Nicaragua and Cuba. Regimes that knew how to take advantage of the confusion to clean up from within. Purging critical allies and annihilating the opposition. Protests in both countries served as a pretext for increased political persecution and hardening of regimes.

Manifestations are overrated. Its direct effects, in general, are more harmful than beneficial in the short term. In dictatorships, they are an excellent pretext for regimes to strengthen themselves. In democracies, they are a nice help for rulers to adjust to save their heads, stay in office, or implement policy. Change almost never comes from the streets. The almost deserves mention, because there are exceptions to every rule.

What the demonstrations seem to have in effect is to promote political participation. Citizen involvement can encourage measures and actions that can influence other processes, such as elections (in democracies only) where candidates or movements that are associated with demands and aspirations have the chance to be elected and promote real change. In democracies and (this time) dictatorships, protests are a useful instrument for those who are really in charge and can change things using the “excuse” of the popular will. Law projects, constitutional changes and even entire Constitutions are born this way.

Since the end of the second round of elections, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro have been on the streets holding a series of demonstrations against the results of the polls. They even invented a phrase called “Lula does not go up the ramp”, suggesting that they will prevent the inauguration of the elected president. What is the practical result of this type of movement, which has everything to get nowhere, except to offer all the arguments for them to be trampled by the narrative of the left, which has already tattooed the mark of fascist on the forehead of each one of them ? And if they do the stupid thing to do stupid?

The immediate results of the current protests (expected by those who are camping in front of the barracks) are null. Those that could one day be harvested in the long run grow further and further away every day they insist on marching towards the abyss. The precipice, it seems, is close at hand. The outsourcing of insanity to a resentful and ungoverned mass cannot work. Here comes another topic: Brazil, 2023…