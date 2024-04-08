In Vyazma, Smolensk region, the Paninsky bridge with cars collapsed

In the city of Vyazma, Smolensk region, the Paninsky bridge with cars collapsed. The incident in the Russian region is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

In the footage leaked online, you can see an almost completely destroyed building. A car and a truck were on the bridge at the time of the collapse. It is noted that the bridge connected the city center with the Moskovsky and Yubileiny microdistricts.

The Vyazemsky Central Regional Hospital reported that six people were injured when the Paninsky Bridge collapsed. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the woman in one of the cars could not be saved.