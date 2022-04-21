In just over a week, Itaú Unibanco announced three partnerships or acquisitions to expand its operations. Nothing too surprising for a bank of Itaú’s size. However, the advertised deals have something in common. All of them were closed with companies beyond the financial system.

The biggest deal was a billion-dollar deal with management systems company Totvs, in a joint venture to distribute Itaú’s financial products and services to the approximately 40,000 customers who use Totvs’ services. The systems company founded in the 1980s by Laércio Cosentino will enter with an existing operation called Techfin, in addition to people and technical knowledge, and will own 50% of the joint venture. Itaú will have the other 50% through an initial contribution of R$ 610 million, plus other payments that can reach R$ 450 million in five years, conditioned to the achievement of certain goals. The association was announced on Monday (18).

It wasn’t the only transaction. On April 11, Rede, Itaú’s payment processing company, and Dooca, a platform for creating virtual stores belonging to the IT company Locaweb, announced a partnership to serve small and medium-sized companies that are already part of the Rede and Dooca customer base. Subsequently, the intention is to attract new customers to the systems. Finally, on Tuesday (19) Itaú announced the purchase of 12.82% of the share capital of the Orbia platform, a marketplace dedicated to agribusiness entrepreneurs controlled by Bayer, Yara Brazil Fertilizantes and Bravium Comércio. In the statement issued to shareholders, Itaú informed that Orbia is the “largest agribusiness marketplace in Brazil, with emphasis on inputs and other agricultural services”.

“We will have more visibility of customer operations and we will be able to be more assertive in granting credit and offering services” Marcos Cavagnoli Director of Digital Cash Management and Open Finance at Itaú.

CUSTOMER JOURNEY Management systems, technology, agribusiness. In principle, none of these activities is related to the day-to-day of a bank, focused on granting credit and processing transactions. However, the transactions announced by Itaú Unibanco underline the growing convergence between banks and companies that process information. “One of the first launches of the joint venture will be a financial management panel, which will have a more accurate view of the client’s finances”, said the director of Digital Cash Management and Open Finance at Itaú, Marcos Cavagnoli. The intention, he said, is to make the customer journey smoother, who today has to alternate consultation between management systems and bank portals. “11 out of ten finance managers complain about it,” said Cavagnoli.

The same reasoning applies to the Network. According to director Rodrigo Carneiro, the product was assembled in partnership with Locaweb thinking about the retailer that wants to start or expand its sales in the virtual environment. “We noticed this need during the pandemic, with many customers who only had physical sales and had to diversify their channels due to restriction measures,” said Carneiro. Although the Network already offers some e-commerce functionalities and Locaweb already has some payment solutions, the partnership aims to make the customer’s life easier. “The idea is to reduce friction in contracting services,” he said.

Friction reduction, service facilitation, journey smoothing. In practice, Itaú’s movements show the growing importance, for banks, of having more information about their clients’ business activities. According to Cavagnoli, the partnership with management platforms will provide knowledge beyond cash inflows and outflows. “We will have more visibility into customer operations, such as sales, operations and transport flows, and we will be able to be more assertive in granting credit and offering services,” he said. “This goes beyond what is currently the provision of banking services.”