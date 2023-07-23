A bridge under construction collapsed today in western Greece, near the city of Patras: people are trapped under the rubble. This was reported by the rescue teams, according to reports from Ansa. “We can confirm that the bridge has collapsed. We are operating on site. There are people trapped but we don’t know the exact number,” firefighters said.

According to local media, there are at least one dead, two missing and five injured, who are hospitalized at the Rio university hospital and the Agios Andreas hospital. The bridge is near a Roma settlement, on the Perimetriki Odos of Patras, and is located at the 205th kilometer of the Athens-Patras national highway.

It would have had static adequacy problems in the past, which is why its repair work had begun since 2021. At least two injured would be workers who were working on the repair of the bridge. Under the viaduct there were five to six people, probably Roma, who had come there to collect metal.