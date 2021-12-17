The Abu Dhabi Family Court ruled to annul a marriage contract a few months after its conclusion, due to the husband’s failure to provide a separate marital home, as agreed with his wife before marriage.

The facts are that the wife registered the case against the defendant, demanding the annulment of the marriage contract concluded between her and her husband, and obligating him to pay her full dowry to achieve the correct seclusion between them. Conditions were included in the contract, including that he provide her with an independent home, so he agreed to that, but I was surprised after that he did not abide by his word And he decided for her to live in his family’s house, where his parents, married brothers and their children reside.

The attorney for the plaintiff wife, Lawyer Ali Khalaf Al-Hosani, stated that according to the text of Article No. 20/4 of the Personal Status Law regarding the effects of breaching the terms of the marriage contract, “If a condition is stipulated in it that does not contradict its origin or its requirement, and it is not prohibited by Sharia, the condition is valid and must be fulfilled, and if it is breached, It is stipulated by the one who has a condition requesting the annulment of the marriage, whether it was on the part of the wife or on the part of the husband, and the husband is exempted from the maintenance of the waiting period if the breach was on the part of the wife.

For his part, the defendant’s husband said that the housing he provided is independent of his family’s home, and then the court decided to address the Personal Status Committee to inspect the housing, and the committee concluded that the housing is shared with the husband’s family.

Based on that, the court ruled that the contract be annulled according to what is legally and legally stipulated, that the spouses are bound by their conditions, except for a condition that permitted what is prohibited or prohibited what is permitted.

While she refused the wife’s request to compel the defendant to pay her full dowry to achieve the correct seclusion between them, and obligated the defendant to pay an amount of 5,000 dirhams to the plaintiff, which is the remainder of the half of the dowry.



