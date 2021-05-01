Richard Awa felt the drill fall into an unexpected space between two walls of the Sarjeant Gallery, in the city of Whanganui, on the north island of New Zealand. He worked in the recycling works of the headquarters of that renowned institution dedicated to art.

He used a little more force with the tool and the tip of his rotor broke something brittle. He braked instantly. He realized that where it should be filled with concrete was a hollow cubicle.

He decided to make another hole in another sector to try to get to that unexpected place. He did, and after putting his hand in he realized that it was not empty, and that what was smashed was a jar: he had found a “time capsule” that It had been there since 1918.

Richard Awa, the construction worker who found the capsule in a hole he made in the wall.

Later it was learned that the object was left there when John Cornfoot Brodie, foreman of the works, directed the construction of the gallery.

The artifact contained photos, a postcard of Brodie’s son – who was fighting on one of the fronts of World War I at the time – and local newspaper clippings of the time. In total there were 17 pieces.

The one that most caught his attention was a letter written by Brodie himself, revealing who the gallery’s true designer was. Thus, the author of the letter discredits Edmund Anscombe, who is historically considered the designer of the building, although in reality the project was never his.

A photo of Archibold D. Brodie, Henry G. Brodie, and John Cornfoot, the man in charge of guarding the time capsule.

As he wrote in the obituary, Anscombe took miserable advantage of a fortuitous and tragic situation, after an employee of his, Donald hosie, went to fight in the French trenches. Hosie was the true designer of the gallery, but Anscombe got his name etched into the foundation stone of the building, just three weeks after Hosie’s death on the battlefield.

“A young man murdered in France should have all the honor“Brodie wrote in his time capsule, perhaps knowing that one day the whole truth would be known.

Although many in the city were aware of the injustice, the truth could only be proven more than a century later. And now, the owners of the Sarjeant Gallery They look for the descendants of Brodie to inform them about the discovery of the material hidden by their ancestor.

Jennifer Taylor Moore, curator of the Sarjeant Gallery in New Zealand, with all the elements that were inside the time capsule.

“We never knew there was a time capsule in the building. I think the deeply personal nature of the material found is very exciting, ”said Gallery Sarjeant curator, Jennifer Taylor Moore.

The 17-item collection includes a postcard from John Brodie’s son, who fought in World War I, a booklet outlining the requirements for participants to submit a design for the construction of the gallery building, sycamore seeds, local newspapers marking the installation of the founding stone of the Sarjeant Gallery and the letter that revealed what Brodie Sr. wanted the world to know.