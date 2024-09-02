The Investigative Committee has opened a case against the deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District, Mumindzhanov

Investigators have opened a criminal case on bribery against the deputy commander of the Leningrad Military District for logistics, Valery Mumindzhanov. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Investigative Committee (SK) of Russia.

The major general is charged under Part 6 of Article 290 (“Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He has already been detained, and the question of choosing a preventive measure for the defendant is being decided.

According to investigators, Muminjanov’s case is related to his period of work as the head of the Department of Resource Provision of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Responsible for the supply of clothing to the Russian Armed Forces, the major general facilitated the conclusion of contracts for the supply of uniforms worth more than 1.5 billion rubles with commercial organizations, for which he received a bribe of 20 million rubles.

As the Investigative Committee specifies, the detainee and his family members own real estate in Moscow and Voronezh for a total of over 120 million rubles. The legality of their acquisition is being checked.