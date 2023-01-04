Two experts, who spoke to “Sky News Arabia Economy” separately, said that the state of political stability that the country is supposed to experience after the election of parliament next March will enhance the chances of improving the economy, and will reflect positively on the government’s efforts to solve the crisis, as well as support negotiations with the IMF. criticism.

Hassan Bali, a Tunisian economist, told Sky News Arabia that the economic file is at the top of the Tunisians’ agenda during the current period, and the next parliament is expected to have a strong action agenda regarding this file.

According to Bali, the Tunisian government has an urgent file related to the worsening economic crisis in the country, and the financial crisis in the country is constantly escalating.

Bali says that Tunisia’s file with the International Monetary Fund was withdrawn by the fund, and this means returning to square one with regard to lending to the country, which means that the crisis may increase during the coming period, and the new parliament and government will have to put discussions on economic policies at the top of its agenda.

The solution to the economic crisis in Tunisia, according to Bali, is related to the extent of the state’s ability to implement economic measures and urgent reforms in the economic aspect, as well as controlling markets and reducing prices, and parliament will have a major role with regard to the legislation governing these matters.

The Tunisian economist suggests forming an emergency economic government whose role is to work with the new Assembly of Representatives to find urgent solutions to the economic crisis.

The government’s plan, according to Bali, should be based on two axes, the first; The strategic dimension regarding the actions of the president and the government to confront and eradicate corruption in all political, social, economic and legal aspects.

As for the second dimension, it relates to a package of important measures within the framework of the process of comprehensive reform of the economic system, in order to avoid the exacerbation of the crisis, which represents the accumulations of 10 years of control of what he described as “mafia” and partisan lobbies over most aspects of the state, including the economy.

The Tunisian economist stresses the importance of the two things proceeding in two parallel lines, meaning that the process of economic reform, institutional restructuring and development begin in parallel with anti-corruption measures, reforming the political climate and purifying the judiciary.

Tunisian Central Bank Governor Marouane Abbasi said on Wednesday that the inflation rate is expected to average 11 percent in 2023, up from 8.3 percent in 2022.

Abbasi added that the situation will be difficult unless Tunisia reaches an agreement with the International Monetary Fund, according to Reuters.

In addition, the Tunisian economist, Qais Meqni, links the solution to the country’s economic crisis with the ability to quickly reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible in order to support the economy.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Meqni says that the next stage in Tunisia will be economic par excellence, and the government will work quickly to achieve a balance between resources and expenditures, as well as reduce dependence on external debt.

It is likely that the government will witness some ministerial reshuffles in the portfolios of the economic group, with the aim of strengthening the current efforts to overcome the stage of economic danger and escaping from the crisis with new and completed action plans and high efficiency.

According to Mekni, the Tunisian economy has been greatly affected by the harbingers of the global crisis resulting from the Ukrainian war and the Corona pandemic.

According to the Tunisian economist, the agreement with the International Monetary Fund remains the most important solution that Naglaa Boudin’s government is working hard to reach, which is a loan of 4 billion dinars to fill the large gap in financing the current state budget.

Tunisia needs external loans of 12.6 billion dinars ($4.05 billion) to fill the 2022 budget deficit, compared to 12.1 billion dinars ($3.89 billion) in the 2021 supplementary finance law.

According to the 2023 budget law, the government plans to mobilize external resources worth 14.8 billion dinars ($4.7 billion), in exchange for internal loans worth 9.5 billion dinars ($3 billion).