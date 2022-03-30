Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

On the horizon, there is almost a breakthrough in the position of the French star, Osman Dembele, the Barcelona player, regarding the renewal of his contract with Barca, as the Catalan newspaper Sport revealed that “The Blaugrana” opened the door to negotiation again with the player, despite the statements of the club president, Juan Laporta, in which he described Moses. Sissoko, the player’s agent, described it as a “box of surprises”, in an attempt to camouflage the resumption of negotiations.

The newspaper said that Barcelona was the first step in the way of “unblocking” the relations between the two sides, and that it was the Barca administration that started contacting Dembele’s agent, in order to return to the “negotiating table”, and perhaps the two parties may succeed in reaching an agreement, or a compromise formula. Both sides accept it.

Dembele has been shining with Barcelona since coach Xavi Hernandez began to involve him in matches because he was fully convinced of the team’s need for his presence, and because he believed that excluding him permanently and freezing him until the end of the season was not a right decision, but rather a sporting punishment for the team.

Laporta’s recent statements gave the impression that the chances of renewing Dembele’s contract are slim, given his insistence on saying that the renewal must be based on the established limits for salaries, and that his salary should not exceed these limits. Neither Dembele nor his agent has so far reported a rapprochement between the two sides, although the mere resumption of negotiations means, according to Sport newspaper, a move to “stagnant water” and the removal of the deadlock in the situation, in the hope that the relationship between the two parties will take a new turn in the direction of Player contract renewal. Laporta is trying to maneuver the Leeds United player’s Brazilian Rafinha card, which Barcelona has been following for some time, hoping to include him, in anticipation of the failure of negotiations to renew the French star’s contract and his determination to leave.