The night from this Wednesday to Thursday was “Toledo” in the general pavilion of La Arrixaca, according to the graphic description of a nurse on the sixth floor. This area of ​​the hospital is without air conditioning after a pipe in the air conditioning system ruptured. The breakdown occurred this Wednesday during work for the installation of a new magnetic resonance equipment, according to information provided by the Management.

«The patients have been very uncomfortable; They took off their pajamas and some have been quite agitated, ”this nurse from the sixth floor warned this Thursday. In the rooms on the seventh floor, the feeling was similar. “It is quite hot, we have brought a fan and with that we have been able to spend the night,” commented the relative of a patient who is waiting to undergo gallbladder surgery.

The technicians managed to recover the primary air conditioning system to 100% this Thursday, while working to restore the “secondary system, the one that reinforces the air conditioning”, explained the Management. Although the failure affected all the hospitalization floors, not in all areas of the general pavilion have suffered the same consequences. The worst part was taken on the upper floors.

The Management limits the breakdown to the hospitalization floors, but the truth is that there were also complaints among the toilets in the operating rooms and outpatient clinics, located in the Polyclinic. «Not a drop of air reaches us; It’s hot to death,” said a doctor. “This is not good for the health of the patients or for that of the professionals,” he recalled.

The management of La Arrixaca is confident that the fault will be completely resolved in the next few hours. Throughout the night of this Thursday, it is planned to reestablish the secondary air conditioning system in the center and left wings of the general pavilion. First thing in the morning on Friday, the air conditioning in the right wings will be reactivated, informed the Management.

Meanwhile, patients and relatives were preparing to face a new night with the blow of a fan and with the essential help of fans. All while outside the thermometers yesterday marked a maximum of 35 degrees and a minimum of 22.6, according to data compiled by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Values ​​typical of summer that made the passage of hours unbearable for patients and companions in La Arrixaca. Management is confident that the air conditioning system will be back to full capacity throughout this morning