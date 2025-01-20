A breakdown in the electrical supply has left without electricity during the morning of this Monday to about 2,000 residents of the historic center and Ensanche from Santiago de Compostela.

As Naturgy sources have informed Europa Press, the fault was detected around 10:00 a.m. and Operators are working in the area for a solution.

Some hoteliers and establishments in the historic center have expressed their displeasure at this power outage. According to what they have been told, it is expected that may be resolved after 1:00 p.m.