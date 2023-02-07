A breakdown in the municipal drinking water network on the Paseo de Alfonso XIII in Cartagena, almost at the entrance to the Plaza de España, flooded part of both roads on Tuesday and left hundreds of residents without service. The technicians from the concessionary company have been in the area for more than an hour, together with workers from the City Council, to try to fix the pipeline and reactivate the service.

It is a channel of about six hundred meters, which was affected around half past two in the afternoon. Due to the accumulation of water, agents of the Local Police cut traffic in a section of Paseo Alfonso XIII, between Plaza de España and Ramón y Cajal street, according to municipal sources.

The technicians cut off the water gradually to control the pressure in the whole drinking water network, to avoid new breaks. The customer service phone of the concessionary company received a barrage of calls from residents of the area to find out what had happened and when the service was going to be restored.