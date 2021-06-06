A break in a pipe left all the inhabitants of the center of Lorca without running water during the early hours of Sunday, in a breakdown that affected both the supply and the pressure. As explained by the vice mayor of the city, Francisco Morales, the Aguas de Lorca workers were working all night to solve this serious incident. Morales thanked the workers for their performance and reported that “both the drop in pressure detected in the computer application and the calls from customers indicating a lack of pressure, mobilized the team and around ten o’clock at night the device was started. repair”.

The incident took place on Santa Clara Avenue, between the Felipe VI Sports Pavilion roundabout and the Puente Tocinos roundabout, in the pipe that runs along the road on the side closest to Rambla de Tiata.

Ten minutes after receiving the notice, the Aguas de Lorca operators located the fault by observing the large amount of water that gushed down the road. Local Police agents cordoned off the area and secured the affected section.

At midnight, the technicians began the repair. After placing the light signaling on the tracks, in less than two hours it was possible to isolate the fault and the pressure was restored to the vast majority of users. Only a small area of ​​about ten connections was left without supply.

The commitment and effort of the workers has managed to solve a major fault in record time. Everything is back to normal at five in the morning.

The councilor for Public Companies affirmed that “the operators, who were working all morning, found the pipe in which the failure had occurred. A longitudinal break, from junction to junction, in the lower generatrix of the five-meter tube. An hour and a half later, around 2:45 in the morning, the broken FC-300 tube was removed.

Finally, at 5:00 am, the Customer Service Center (CAT) was informed that the fault had been solved and the water supply had been restored. For this, the excavation water was emptied and the base was prepared with gravel to house the new FD-3000 tube.

Morales thanked “the excellent coordination between Aguas de Lorca and the City Council, and the work carried out by the company and its workers, quickly solving the problem and restoring normal supply.”

“We appreciate the understanding to the neighbors and we apologize for the damage to third parties that the water from the steelworks may have caused temporarily,” he added.