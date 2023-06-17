Officials in the state of Paraná, Brazil, organized a celebration for Amantina dos Santos Dovergem’s 123rd birthday.

And according to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, Duffergem was born in June 1900, making her the oldest living person in the world.

The Guinness record does not recognize Dovergem as the oldest in the world, due to a delay in registering her birth certificate, which was later proven after testimonies from 4 people over the age of 70.

The current official record holder as the oldest person in the world is the American of Spanish origin Branyas Moreira, who reached 116 years on March 4 of this year.