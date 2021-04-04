A brazilian trucker suffered a decompensation at the entrance to the city of Chivilcoy and had to be hospitalized with symptoms of coronavirus. They later confirmed that he was infected with the dreaded Manaus strain.

According to the diagnosis made by the Malbrán Institute, the driver suffers from variant 501Y.V3; better known as the “Manaus strain“.

The municipal authorities held a press conference and detailed that the Brazilian trucker continues to be “isolated” although clinically he is already discharged. The isolation continues because the new swabs still test positive.

“The Manaus strain is not in ChivilcoyInstead, an isolated case was discovered. The Brazilian truck driver suffered a decompensation and was assisted and treated in our city, “said the mayor of the city, Guillermo Britos placeholder image, in statements published by “Diario Democracia”.

The communal chief was concerned about the arrival of the new strain, but assured that there will be no outbreaks: “It is not someone from Chivilcoy who has had contact with neighbors. He will not infect anyone because in the next few hours he will return to his country. This is an isolated case – said the mayor -. He is not someone who comes back from vacation and resides in the city. ”

José Caprara and Guillermo Britos, secretary of health and mayor of Chivilcoy, respectively, explained the worrying situation. Photo: courtesy of Diario Democracia.

Likewise, the Secretary of Health of Chivilcoy, José Caprara, endorsed the statements of the mayor and announced that “surely in the country, during the next few days there will be many more cases of this strain, because we have contacts in Capital (Federal) and they have already informed us that there is community circulation of this virus. And here there are many neighbors who travel for work or to see relatives, “he warned.

The case of the Manaus strain in Chivilcoy joins the Santa Fe cases reported during the weekend in which a woman lost her life in Rafaela, after contracting the Brazilian variant of the virus.

The contagious Brazilian strain wreaked havoc in northwestern Brazil and from there it spread to different parts of the country to cross borders.

AFG